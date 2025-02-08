Half and half scarves are sold outside the stadium. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The Swedish International has been in exceptional form this season and he has scored 19 goals across all competitions. His performances have attracted the attention of Arsenal and Chelsea.

According to TBR football, Newcastle are hoping to fend off interest in the 25-year-old striker and they are willing to offer him a new contract before the end of the season. They are ready to begin talks with the player soon, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

Newcastle need to hold onto their best players if they want to fight for major trophies. Isak is undoubtedly the best player at the club right now, and they must do everything in their power to keep him for as long as possible. The Swedish international is at the peak of his powers, and he has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League. He could help Newcastle compete at the highest level and fight for trophies.

Isak could be tempted to join a big club

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea will be attractive destinations for the players as well, and it will be interesting to see if he is tempted to join them. Arsenal need a prolific goal-scorer to lead the line for them next season. They are unlikely to be able to compete for major trophies with Gabriel Jesus leading the line. The Brazilian has struggled to find the back of the net consistently and Arsenal need an upgrade.

Similarly, Nicolas Jackson has shown improvement this season, but Chelsea need better players if they want to win major trophies. Isak could prove to be an upgrade on both players and he could transform the London clubs in the attack.