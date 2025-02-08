Villa planning 63m double deal despite three arrivals in deadline day

Unai Emery during Aston Villa's game against Celtic (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing up two big potential signings from Unai Emery’s former club Villarreal.

According to latest reports, Villa, who spent big this January to make several changes to their squad, could now be adding even more top class options to Emery’s team.

The names being linked with Villa are Villarreal duo Juan Foyth and Alex Baena, as per a report from TBR Football.

Foyth has played in the Premier League before, having been at Tottenham when he was a youngster, though he’s improved a lot since then.

The 27-year-old Argentina international could now be ready to come back and make an impact in English football with this ambitious Villa side.

Ambitious Aston Villa planning more transfer activity

Baena, meanwhile, is a talented young attacking player who could add some spark to this AVFC side.

Leon Bailey’s Villa future looks to be in some doubt, so Baena could be an ideal replacement in that area of the pitch.

Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio both joined the Midlands outfit this winter, but as they’re only on loan, they might not still be at the club beyond the summer.

That could therefore mean there’s room for Baena to come in as more of a long-term solution.

Emery will know these players well from his time in charge of Villarreal, so it could make sense for the Spanish tactician to try his best to work with them again.