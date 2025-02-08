Chelsea & Newcastle could be set for transfer battle over 26-year-old Premier League star

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by
Caoimhin Kelleher and Kai Havertz
Caoimhin Kelleher and Kai Havertz (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs interested in the potential summer transfer of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland international has performed well as a reliable backup option for Liverpool, but it seems unlikely that he’s ever going to quite manage to become the Reds’ number one.

Alisson Becker has been a key player for Liverpool under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, while the Merseyside giants also have Giorgi Mamardashvili coming in next summer.

“It ended BADLY with Wenger” – this nightmare Arsenal legend “had problems with EVERYONE”, his former teammate reveals!

It is not too surprising, therefore, to see Kelleher being eyed up by a number of Premier League clubs, according to TBR Football.

The report names Chelsea, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Celtic as being interested in the 26-year-old.

Caoimhin Kelleher could leave Liverpool for Chelsea or Newcastle

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Kelleher looks like he could be more than good enough to start regularly for a number of Premier League clubs, and he’d surely be an upgrade on Robert Sanchez at Stamford Bridge.

Sanchez has struggled to impress at Chelsea and has often made high-profile mistakes leading to goals, so the Blues surely need to think about a replacement.

Even if Kelleher hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a starter for LFC, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be good enough to be number one for one of the other big six sides.

More Stories / Latest News
Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta
Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target is “one to watch” after major development
Ruben Amorim and Angel Gomes
Free agent added to Man United list following transfer interest from Chelsea
Jonathan David attempting an overhead kick
Report: Man United keen on signing 27 G/A star who could join for free

It’s hard to see CFC sticking with Sanchez for much longer, so Kelleher could be a good option to consider, though it remains to be seen if some other names will also be on their list.

Newcastle, meanwhile, might also do well to strengthen in a number of areas as they look to keep on building on the progress they’ve made in recent years.

A move to St James’ Park would surely be tempting for Kelleher in the next stage of his career as the Magpies very much look like a club on the up.

More Stories Caoimhin Kelleher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *