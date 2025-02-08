Caoimhin Kelleher and Kai Havertz (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs interested in the potential summer transfer of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland international has performed well as a reliable backup option for Liverpool, but it seems unlikely that he’s ever going to quite manage to become the Reds’ number one.

Alisson Becker has been a key player for Liverpool under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, while the Merseyside giants also have Giorgi Mamardashvili coming in next summer.

It is not too surprising, therefore, to see Kelleher being eyed up by a number of Premier League clubs, according to TBR Football.

The report names Chelsea, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Celtic as being interested in the 26-year-old.

Kelleher looks like he could be more than good enough to start regularly for a number of Premier League clubs, and he’d surely be an upgrade on Robert Sanchez at Stamford Bridge.

Sanchez has struggled to impress at Chelsea and has often made high-profile mistakes leading to goals, so the Blues surely need to think about a replacement.

Even if Kelleher hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a starter for LFC, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be good enough to be number one for one of the other big six sides.

It’s hard to see CFC sticking with Sanchez for much longer, so Kelleher could be a good option to consider, though it remains to be seen if some other names will also be on their list.

Newcastle, meanwhile, might also do well to strengthen in a number of areas as they look to keep on building on the progress they’ve made in recent years.

A move to St James’ Park would surely be tempting for Kelleher in the next stage of his career as the Magpies very much look like a club on the up.