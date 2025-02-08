Injured Arsenal star uploads photo to Instagram from Dubai

Gabriel Martinelli posts a photo from Dubai (Instagram)/(Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on Gabriel Martinelli at the moment after news that he could be out for as long as a month due to a hamstring injury.

That’s what’s been reported by the Athletic after the Brazil international had to go off in the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle United in midweek.

Martinelli has been a key player for Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta is already short of options in attack due to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus also being out for a long time.

See below as Martinelli posted from Dubai, where he’s clearly been deemed fit enough to join up with the rest of the squad…

Martinelli perhaps won’t be taking part in the team’s training sessions there, but was still able to come along for any team bonding exercises or tactical sessions.

How will Arsenal cope without Gabriel Martinelli?

Martinelli may not have been at his very best this season, but it’s still a big blow to lose him, especially when Arsenal are already struggling with other injuries.

Losing Martinelli while Saka and Jesus are also out means Arteta is relying only on Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri as options in his front three.

For Havertz in particular, this means there’s going to be very little opportunity for him to rest, which could then further his risk of injury at some point.

Arsenal fans won’t be seeing Jesus again this season, but they’ll be keeping everything crossed that Saka and Martinelli can make it back soon.

Even if the Gunners have just been dealt the blow of being knocked out of the Carabao Cup semi-finals, there’s still plenty for them to play for in the final months of the season.