Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target is “one to watch” after major development

Arsenal and Liverpool may be interested to learn that Fabrizio Romano is tipping Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi as one to watch for the summer transfer window.

The Germany international looks an exciting talent after impressing in the Bundesliga, and there has been some speculation linking him with clubs in the Premier League.

Corriere dello Sport have named Liverpool as being among Adeyemi’s suitors, while Fichajes have also reported on Arsenal being keen on the 23-year-old.

Now Romano has reported on Adeyemi changing agents ahead of the summer, when he will likely be one to watch on the transfer market as he looks for a new challenge…

???? Karim Adeyemi has signed with ROOF as new agents from now on. Adeyemi didn’t want to leave Borussia Dortmund in January but he’s prepared for new chapter in the summer. One to watch in June/July. ? pic.twitter.com/1crwlNIssS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 8, 2025

Adeyemi looks like he has huge potential, even if his numbers for Dortmund aren’t that spectacular, with five goals and four assists in 15 games in all competitions so far this season.

It could be that Adeyemi is just about to enter the peak years of his career, so Arsenal could do well to pounce if he is indeed made available.

Karim Adeyemi transfer could give Arsenal the variety they need

Arsenal have endured a frustrating season competing with Liverpool for the Premier League title, with the Reds looking the more complete side at the moment.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been unlucky with injuries, with Bukayo Saka missing large chunks of the season, while Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are also out.

Adeyemi could be useful to give AFC more depth, but Liverpool might also soon find that they need to invest in a new attacking player.

Despite everything going so swimmingly on the pitch, the Reds do have concerns off it as Mohamed Salah is nearing the end of his contract.

If the Egyptian superstar leaves on a free in the summer, then someone like Adeyemi may be needed to help replace him.