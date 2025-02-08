Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target is “one to watch” after major development

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by
Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta
Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Carl Recine, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool may be interested to learn that Fabrizio Romano is tipping Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi as one to watch for the summer transfer window.

The Germany international looks an exciting talent after impressing in the Bundesliga, and there has been some speculation linking him with clubs in the Premier League.

“It ended BADLY with Wenger” – this nightmare Arsenal legend “had problems with EVERYONE”, his former teammate reveals!

Corriere dello Sport have named Liverpool as being among Adeyemi’s suitors, while Fichajes have also reported on Arsenal being keen on the 23-year-old.

Now Romano has reported on Adeyemi changing agents ahead of the summer, when he will likely be one to watch on the transfer market as he looks for a new challenge…

Adeyemi looks like he has huge potential, even if his numbers for Dortmund aren’t that spectacular, with five goals and four assists in 15 games in all competitions so far this season.

It could be that Adeyemi is just about to enter the peak years of his career, so Arsenal could do well to pounce if he is indeed made available.

Karim Adeyemi transfer could give Arsenal the variety they need

Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund
Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Arsenal have endured a frustrating season competing with Liverpool for the Premier League title, with the Reds looking the more complete side at the moment.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been unlucky with injuries, with Bukayo Saka missing large chunks of the season, while Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are also out.

Adeyemi could be useful to give AFC more depth, but Liverpool might also soon find that they need to invest in a new attacking player.

More Stories / Latest News
Ruben Amorim and Angel Gomes
Free agent added to Man United list following transfer interest from Chelsea
Jonathan David attempting an overhead kick
Report: Man United keen on signing 27 G/A star who could join for free
Tomas Rosicky, Alex Song and Wojciech Szczesny in action for Arsenal
I didn’t give a f**k that I’d get less playing time – I admit I left Arsenal purely for the money

Despite everything going so swimmingly on the pitch, the Reds do have concerns off it as Mohamed Salah is nearing the end of his contract.

If the Egyptian superstar leaves on a free in the summer, then someone like Adeyemi may be needed to help replace him.

More Stories Arne Slot Karim Adeyemi Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *