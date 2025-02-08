Roy Keane says there’s one Manchester United player Ruben Amorim can’t “trust”

Ruben Amorim, Ian Wright and Roy Keane (Photo by Michael Regan, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has suggested that Alejandro Garnacho isn’t really a player Ruben Amorim can trust as a regular starter.

The Argentina international has shown flashes of great quality during his time in the Man Utd first-team, though he’s struggled for consistency.

Red Devils fans will likely be divided on how good Garnacho really is, and it seems Keane isn’t entirely convinced by the 20-year-old.

Garnacho came off the bench last night for United as they came from behind to beat Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round, and Keane thinks that might be the best role for him.

Some players are well suited to being super subs, and it seems Keane views Garnacho as that kind of player, as he doesn’t think Amorim can really trust him to produce for 90 minutes.

Alejandro Garnacho best as an option from the bench?

Speaking on ITV Sport’s coverage of the game, as quoted by the Metro, Keane said: “I think it suits him when it comes off the bench, I don’t think you can trust him when he starts.

“But when he comes off the bench and you’re gambling and the team is stretched, that’s when he comes into his own.

“They put Leicester on the backfoot and the subs came on. That’s what Garnacho does well. The first-half they were going sideways and sideways. He came on and tested them.”

Garnacho was linked with Chelsea for much of the January transfer window but ended up staying at United, so it could be that Amorim will now make use of him and try to get the best out of him.

Still, there’s clearly plenty of room for him to improve and he could perhaps do well to use Keane’s words here as motivation to be more consistent and show that he deserves to start more games.