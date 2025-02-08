(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing the Krasnodar attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan.

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds are keeping close on the Armenian International, who has scored six goals and provided three assists in all competitions this season.

They need to add more creativity and depth to their attacking unit, and the midfielder should prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. The midfielder has been linked with Newcastle and Manchester City in the past.

The 24-year-old has shown his quality in Russia, and it remains to be seen whether he can adapt to English football if the move goes through. Leeds will be pushing for promotion to the Premier League, and they will be hoping to return to the top flight at the end of the season.

The opportunity to join them could be exciting for the 24-year-old and he will look to test himself at the highest level. The opportunity to play in England can be hard to turn down.

Robinson unsure about Spertsyan move

Former Leeds star Paul Robinson has now revealed that he has watched clips of the player and that the midfielder is versatile enough to operate on the flanks and in the central areas. He also added that Spertsyan is a talented player, but it would be risky for Leeds to sign him.

He said: “He’s a talented player, there’s a lot of clubs that have looked at him and when you do watch his clips and you see how he plays, he’s a very creative, intelligent player going forward. “But for me, it’s a risk signing. “Go to the Premier League and Daniel Farke is still in charge, will they play the same system? Will they be as attacking? Will they have the license to play that many forward-thinking players? “He would fit into the system. “Can he cope with the Premier League? Can he cope with the Championship? “I’m not sure, but there’s a certain amount of talent around the player because he’s been watched by a lot of people.”

The former England International goalkeeper is unsure about whether Leeds will be able to sustain their attacking football in the Premier League if they go up. They might not be able to get the best out of forward-thinking players if they change their system. In addition to that, he is worried about whether Spertsyan will be able to cope in the Premier League or the Championship.