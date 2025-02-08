Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool celebrates scoring his goal. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has heaped praise on manager Arne Slot for the way the team has performed under him this season.

Liverpool have experienced a smooth transition under the Dutch manager after the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season.

Liverpool are currently on top of the league table and they are on top of the Champions League standings as well. They have already made it to the finals of the English League Cup and very few would have expected them to perform the way they have done so far.

Alexis Mac Allister has now highlighted the key tactical differences between the two managers and he has also explained why Liverpool have suffered fewer injuries compared to their rivals.

Clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham have had multiple injury problems this season but Liverpool have managed to avoid such sufferings.

Tactical switch has helped Liverpool

Liverpool employed a high-intensity pressing system under their previous manager but they have switched to a more patient and possession-based style of football under Slot. It has allowed them to conserve their energy and the players have naturally been a lot fresher after games.

Mac Allister said to La Media Inglesa: “I think the main difference is that before we were a very, very direct team and today we’re a team where we try to be a little more patient and a little more possessive. “I think that with the quality of the players we have, with the physical capacity of the players we have, having possession and, at times, being able to rest with the ball has helped us a lot to be more fresh.”

It will be interesting to see if Slot can guide Liverpool to a league title win this season. Winning the Premier League in his debut season would be a remarkable achievement for the Dutch manager.