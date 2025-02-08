Liverpool & Chelsea scouted summer target last week, player visited Anfield in January

Liverpool and Chelsea flags are seen ahead of the FA Cup Final. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on signing Jorrel Hato from Ajax at the end of the season and they scouted the player in action last week.

According to TBR Football, both clubs sent officials to run the rule over the 18-year-old defender ahead of a potential move at the end of the season.

Hato is regarded as one of the best young defensive talents in European football, and he could prove to be a long-term acquisition for both clubs. Liverpool, in particular, need a quality central defender, especially with Virgil van Dijk likely to leave the club on a free transfer. Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have had their fair share of injury problems as well.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get a deal done for the 18-year-old. The player was spotted at Anfield last month during the match between Liverpool and Ipswich Town. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can win the race for his signature.

Chelsea eyeing Jorrel Hato move

Meanwhile, Chelsea were scouting the player last week as well, and they should look to sign him in the summer. Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi could be on their way out of the club in the summer and the 18-year-old would be the ideal acquisition for them. Both clubs could be attractive destinations for him, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies in the coming seasons.

The report states that Arsenal were keen on the player as well, but they are now cooling their interest in him. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move on to other targets.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting for young players, and the Dutchman will certainly be attracted to the idea of playing for Chelsea or Liverpool next season.