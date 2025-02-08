Christian Eriksen of Manchester United during training. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has struggled for regular game time at the club this season.

The 32-year-old is no longer a key starter for them and he has started just seven league games this season. Former Premier League player Thomas Gravesen has now claimed that the Denmark international’s career at Manchester United is over and his career in football might be over as well.

Gravesen believes that it is very difficult for the player to secure a move to another club based on his performances in the past few years, especially on his current wages of around £150,000-a-week.

“It is 100% over for Christian Eriksen at Manchester United this summer, and I also fear that his career is over,” he said to Tipsbladet. AD “Where is he going to go? Where will he go and earn DKK 60m a year? I have a very hard time seeing that. But now it could be that he could settle for much less? Yes, he has probably earned the money he needs to, but I think that the development that Christian has undergone in the past few years is downward.”

Eriksen is on the decline

The midfielder has clearly regressed in recent seasons and he is no longer the player he used to be. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds regarding the 32-year-old.

Eriksen was an excellent playmaker during his peak years and he might still be a very useful option for the right team. It remains to be seen whether he can secure a move to another club at the end of the season. His contract with Manchester United is up in the summer and it is extremely unlikely that the Red Devils will offer him a renewal.

He should look to join a club where he will get ample first-team opportunities. Sitting on the bench at this stage of his career is unlikely to appeal to the player.