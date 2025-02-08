Players of Manchester United create a huddle prior to the match against Leicester City. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer at the end of the season, as per Fichajes.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent and he has not signed an extension with Everton yet. Manchester United could certainly use more quality and depth in the attacking unit and the Everton attacker could prove to be a useful acquisition.

Although he has not been at his best in recent seasons, he has previously shown his quality in the Premier League. He will add physicality, aerial prowess and goals to the Manchester United attack. Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee has been quite underwhelming for the Red Devils so far and Rasmus Hojlund is still adapting to English football. Both players will require more support in the attack and Manchester United need to invest in a reliable goal scorer.

Calvert-Lewin might prove to be an underwhelming addition for the fans. They will be expecting a world-class striker who can score consistently. With that said, signing the 27-year-old on a free transfer could be a wise decision. If they can help him regain his peak form, they could have an asset on their hands.

Recently David Moyes labelled him as a “proper number nine”. Newcastle tried to sign the player in January and he was linked with West Ham as well.

Calvert-Lewin could fancy Man United move

Meanwhile, the striker will be attracted to the idea of playing for Manchester United next season. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down. Even though they have not been their best season, they have a formidable squad and a charismatic manager. They could easily challenge for major trophies in the coming season.

The 27-year-old striker is likely to want to be a part of the project. It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with him regarding a free transfer in the summer.