Report: Man United keen on signing 27 G/A star who could join for free

Jonathan David attempting an overhead kick (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Lille striker Jonathan David as he nears the end of his contract.

The Canada international has shone in his time in Ligue 1, and has an impressive total of 23 goals and four assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season.

Numbers like that will surely make him tempting to Man Utd and other big clubs, especially as he could soon become a free agent.

“It ended BADLY with Wenger” – this nightmare Arsenal legend “had problems with EVERYONE”, his former teammate reveals!

According to Fichajes, David is one of a number of players with expiring contracts being looked at by the Red Devils ahead of the summer.

David is perhaps the most exciting name on that list of targets, which includes his Lille teammate Angel Gomes, as well as Jonathan Tah, Leroy Sane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Jonathan David transfer: Is he the striker Manchester United need?

David has never played in the Premier League before, and it would arguably be a big enough step up to make him a bit of an unknown quantity.

Still, he’s been pretty consistent during his time at Lille and MUFC can’t afford to be too picky right now as they look to rebuild their struggling team.

It’s been a nightmare few years for United, who have spent big on several flops since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are among those to struggle at Old Trafford, so perhaps signing someone like David on a free is more the kind of business they should be trying.

Even if the 25-year-old doesn’t hit the ground running for United, he’d surely be a useful option for Ruben Amorim to have in his squad.

It wouldn’t be too hard to be a better option than Zirkzee and Hojlund, with one of those two surely likely to leave in the near future.