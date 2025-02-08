General view outside the stadium prior to the match between Manchester United and Leicester City. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Spanish winger Bryan Zaragoza from Bayern Munich.

As per Diario de Noticias (h/t SportWitness), Manchester United want to sign him permanently. The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Spanish club Osasuna, and he has been quite impressive for them with one goal and five assists in all competitions. He could develop into a quality attacker in the Premier League with the right guidance, and Manchester United would do well to secure his signature.

Bayern Munich Sporting director Christoph Freund has previously described the 23-year-old winger as “explosive, very quick and extremely nimble”.

They need more depth in the wide areas, especially with the way players like Antony and Marcus Rashford have performed. Both players have been loaned out in January and they could be sold permanently in the summer. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United submit an offer to sign the 23-year-old Spanish winger in the summer. Bayern Munich could be open to selling the player if there is a proposal on the table.

Convincing the 23-year-old to join Manchester United should not be difficult. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and Zaragoza is likely to be tempted to join them. They could nurture him into a Premier League star in the coming season. The winner will be able to compete for major trophies with the Red Devils as well.

Man United need attacking reinforcements

Manchester United must improve their attacking unit during the summer transfer. Apart from a quality wide player, they should look to invest in a reliable goal scorer as well. They have struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities and find the back of the net this season. If they can improve the two areas of the pitch, there is no reason why they cannot push for major trophies in the coming season.

The 23-year-old will look to continue his impressive form for the Spanish club until the end of the season. He will look to sort out his permanent future in the summer, and Manchester United could be an exciting opportunity.