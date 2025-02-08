Barcelona players didn’t want club to sign Manchester United star this January

Marcus Rashford, Pedri and Gavi (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo, David Ramos/Getty Images)

There were reportedly a few Barcelona players who were not keen on the club signing Manchester United misfit Marcus Rashford this January.

The England international ended up leaving Man Utd for a loan move to Aston Villa this winter, and he also had a number of other clubs interested in him before his future was finally resolved.

Rashford was also linked with Barcelona by the Manchester Evening News and other outlets, while there was also mention of interest from Borussia Dortmund and Marseille from Todo Fichajes.

In the end, Rashford ended up at Villa, and it seems his move to Barca may have fallen through due to key players like Pedri and Gavi not wanting him there, according to El Nacional.

The 27-year-old had a difficult end to his time at Old Trafford, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that there were influential figures at the Nou Camp who had their reservations about him.

Marcus Rashford transfer concern revealed at Barcelona

According to El Nacional’s report, there was concern among some Barcelona players that Rashford’s arrival would be bad for their teammate and friend Ferran Torres.

Rashford probably would have been a big gamble for the Catalan giants, so in the end this player intervention might end up being a good thing.

If accurate, however, it perhaps doesn’t generally bode too well that some key players at Barcelona have this much say over potential signings.

Player power can get a bit out of control and it’s best if these decisions are left with directors and managers.

It will be interesting to see how Rashford can perform at Villa now, with Unai Emery’s side ending up taking him on loan until the end of the season.