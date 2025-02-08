Eddie Howe and Victor Osimhen (Photo by Stu Forster, Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly set to be given the opportunity to seal the transfer of Galatasaray’s on-loan Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for £60m this summer.

The Nigeria international has shone on loan in Turkey this season, scoring 17 goals in 22 games so far, and one imagines he’ll surely be on his way to a bigger club and a more competitive league before too long.

According to the Chronicle, this should present an opportunity for Newcastle to sign Osimhen, and one imagines a move to the Premier League would surely appeal to him.

The Magpies could surely do well to bring in new faces this summer as they continue to progress and improve under Eddie Howe, with Osimhen undoubtedly someone who could raise their level.

Victor Osimhen transfer could be an opportunity for Newcastle to replace Alexander Isak

There’s also another elephant in the room here, with doubts growing over Alexander Isak’s future at St James’ Park after his superb form this season.

It’s surely going to be harder and harder for NUFC to keep hold of Isak, especially if they miss out on a place in the Champions League.

If they do lose Isak, then Osimhen could be an ideal replacement to lead the line for Howe’s side next season.

One imagines there’ll be other suitors for Osimhen as well, but Newcastle will seemingly be in the race, and it could prove an ideal stage for him to show what he can do.

The 26-year-old had a difficult end to his time at Napoli, and although he looks to have enjoyed himself on loan at Galatasaray, it was surely never likely to be a long-term move for him.