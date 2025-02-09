(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old striker has been in impressive form for the Italian club this season and his performances have attracted the attention of Arsenal and Manchester United. He has been linked with Aston Villa as well.

The two clubs are looking to improve their attacking unit and they have identified Retegui as a potential target. The striker has 23 goals and four assists this season and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the English club.

According to Fichajes, the Italian outfit will not let him leave for a fee of around €50-60 million. Manchester United and Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to pay that kind of money for the striker.

Arsenal need to bring in an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, who has not been able to score consistently. They need a reliable goalscorer if they want to win the league title and fight for the Champions League trophy.

Retegui could prove to be an upgrade on the Brazilian. Furthermore, the opportunity to join a big club like Arsenal will be quite exciting for him, and he would get to test himself in the Premier League. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Man United keen on Retegui

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they need an upgrade on Joshua Zirkzee, who is still getting to grips with English football. Manchester United have looked toothless in the attack at times and they need a reliable finisher.

The 25-year-old has shown his quality in the Italian league and he has the attributes to succeed in England as well. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player.