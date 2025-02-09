Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

He was heavily linked with Liverpool a few months ago, but the Reds failed to get a deal across the line. According to Fichajes, Real Madrid and Arsenal are now keen on securing his signature.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in La Liga and Real Madrid are hoping to sign him as a long-term replacement for Luka Modrić. Similarly, Arsenal are looking to add more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and they have identified the Spanish International as a top target.

The report claims that Real Madrid and Arsenal are currently leading the race for his signature, and the player is wanted by multiple European clubs.

Real Madrid are reportedly confident of winning the race for his signature. They believe that they could convince the player to continue in Spanish football. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world and any player could be attracted to the idea of joining them. They could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies every season.

Arsenal eyeing Zubimendi move

Meanwhile, Arsenal are fighting for league titles and they will look to win the Champions League as well. They have an ambitious project and a talented squad. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an added incentive as well. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince the player to move to England at the end of the season.

The midfielder has a €60 million release clause in his contract and any club hoping to sign him will likely have to pay the clause in full.