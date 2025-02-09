Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, reacts at the end of the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match against Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca saw his Chelsea side dumped out of the FA Cup at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion despite taking an early lead against the Seagulls.

Chelsea wanted Nico O’Reilly in January, a player that’s been compared to Cole Palmer but who the West Londoners were ultimately unable to sign.

It was Palmer who caused the hosts problems early on in Saturday night’s fixture, and even though his shot was goal bound, the record books will show that Brighton keeper, Bart Verburggen pushed the ball into his own net.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea offered little in attack

Given it was the only shot of note in the first 45 minutes from the visitors, it’s no wonder there are reports that Chelsea are scouting Alexander Isak.

If nothing else, a lack of attacking intent would not only have come as a bit of a surprise to Maresca, but hands him another potential headache.

Not scoring goals on top of injuries to the likes of Romeo Lavia is something that the Italian could do without, though he didn’t seem too bothered at the conclusion of the FA Cup tie.

“It ended BADLY with Wenger” – this nightmare Arsenal legend “had problems with EVERYONE”, his former teammate reveals!

FA Cup defeat a blip for Enzo Maresca

“Being out of the FA Cup, it’s a shame. No doubt,” he told reporters, including representatives from CaughtOffside, at his post-match press conference.

“If there is something positive, we can be focused on the Premier League and the Conference League. Hopefully we can continue our journey there.”

It’ll take an incredibly strong opponent to dislodge the Blues from claiming the Conference League as they’ve been far and away the best team in that competition, though they’re starting to slide in the Premier League and are 13 points behind leaders, Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Given how much player upheaval there’s been at the club once again, it’s vital that Chelsea end the season with a bang.