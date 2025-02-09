Chelsea want “absolutely outstanding” Liverpool ace who has no future at the club

A composite image of Arne Slot and Enzo Maresca. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images and Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Enzo Maresca has clearly had enough of Robert Sanchez and his goalkeeping mistakes, and has set his sights on Liverpool keeper, Caoimhin Kelleher.

Sanchez was in goal for the FA Cup tie against Brighton, and though the Blues ended up being knocked out, the focus being on his opposite number, Bart Verbruggen, who gifted the Blues their opener, would surely have been welcomed.

Enzo Maresca has had enough of Robert Sanchez

After tailing off in the Premier League, it’s little wonder that Chelsea have been scouting Alexander Isak for next season, though it would seem that pursuit if destined to fail.

Once the transfer window does come around again, we can be assured that the West London outfit will almost certainly be one of the big movers and shakers again.

There hasn’t been a window go by over the past couple of seasons where Chelsea haven’t been busy.

To that end, it’s no real surprise to understand that Maresca is hunting Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher (TBR Football).

Though he’s made 16 appearances in all competitions this season (transfermarkt), Kelleher is still very much the No.2 behind Alisson Becker.

Caoimhin Kelleher could be the answer for Enzo Maresca

Given that the Reds have already signed Giorgi Mamardashvili for next season too, there’s little prospect that Kelleher will progress to the extent he would seem to feel he deserves.

Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, described him as “absolutely outstanding,” (TBR Football) which would suggest he’s worthy of a longer run in the team.

Kelleher has sat on the sidelines for some while now without ever really being considered as the de facto No.1, and after 115 appearances in all competitions for the club (transfermarkt), it’s undoubtedly time for him to move on.