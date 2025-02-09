A composite image of Ethan Nwaneri, Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney. Picture credit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images, Michael Regan/Getty Images and Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Arsenal have unearthed a gem of a player in young Ethan Nwaneri, and he’s close to setting a record not even Wayne Rooney or Michael Owen could manage.

Even since making his debut for the Gunners at 15 years of age, Nwaneri has been marked out for greatness, but many are those who have seemingly burst onto the scene only to disappear as quickly.

Ethan Nwaneri could make history

Bukayo Saka’s absence, whilst regrettable, hasn’t been felt as keenly because of the 17-year-old’s form, and that’s a huge compliment as to how well Nwaneri has taken on board the responsibility.

Mikel Arteta will surely be hoping Nwaneri himself steers clear of injuries and can become an important player for the North Londoners not only for this season but for many years hence.

Big money offers will surely come his way if his rapid rise continues, though continuing his education at the Emirates would surely be preferable to being like former Gunner Alex Song who left Arsenal purely for money.

In any event, if Nwaneri wants to write himself permanently into the Arsenal Hall of Fame, he has six weeks in which to do so.

Seven games for Ethan Nwaneri to make all-time mark

That’s because, as The Athletic (subscription required) report, he turns 18 then, and by that point (March 21) we’ll know if he’s beaten a record jointly held by Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney.

Both England legends had scored nine goals in all competitions by the occasion of their own 18th birthdays.

Nwaneri is currently on seven, and has seven games – including against West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Man United and Chelsea – in which to beat it.

It’s potentially a tall order, but anyone who has seen the youngster in action this season will feel he has a realistic chance of putting himself at the top of that particular pile.