Exclusive: Man City leading clutch of top clubs in chase for €200m duo

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola reacts with his players during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match against Leyton Orient. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

By far the biggest spenders in the January transfer window, Pep Guardiola is set to splash out another €200m this summer on a highly-rated duo for Man City.

Despite still having the outcome of 115 charges against them to be known, that isn’t stopping the reigning Premier League champions from exerting their financial authority over their contemporaries.

Pep Guardiola wants Leverkusen pair

An FA Cup win over Orient will hopefully prove to be a catalyst to see them go deep into the competition as cup wins invariably add to the bank balance.

With the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules in mind, Guardiola and his employers can ill afford to fall foul of Financial Fair Play at this stage.

In any event, sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that City have positioned themselves to have the best chance of signing Bayer Leverkusen duo, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, for close to €170/200m in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG are all also looking to revitalise their squads before the start of the 25/26 campaign, so it isn’t a foregone conclusion that City will get things all their own way.

Wirtz and Frimpong perfect for Pep Guardiola

Wirtz, at 21 years of age, has been one of Leverkusen’s key players in recent seasons. His technical skills and game intelligence mark him out as an ideal candidate to strengthen the midfield line of any of the interested clubs.

Frimpong too has attracted attention with his performances in defence and, as a young and quick defender, he has been identified as an important transfer target.

If Guardiola ends up landing the pair, it’s almost certain that Man City will come back stronger in both the Premier League and Champions League next season.