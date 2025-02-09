Leeds set for fixture congestion after rescheduled match in March

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leeds United have had their Championship clash against Portsmouth moved for broadcast.

EFL have confirmed that the trip to the South coast will take place on 9th March in the afternoon.

Leeds have had multiple fixture changes this season and rescheduling of the Portsmouth match will certainly be a disappointment for the Whites.

They are pushing for promotion to the Premier League this season and they are currently sitting on top of the Championship table. The last thing they would want is for the momentum to be derailed due to fixture congestion.

Following the rescheduling of the Portsmouth game, Leeds will now have to play three games in a space of six days. After the Portsmouth clash, they will take on Millwall and QPR in a short space of time. The fixture congestion will inevitably lead to tired players and potential injury problems. It will be interesting to see if Leeds can navigate the situation and continue to fight for promotion.

Leeds seeking Premier League return

They missed out on a promotion to the Premier League narrowly last season and they will not want to lose out this time around. They will be desperate for a return to the English top flight.

They have been hugely impressive this season and they need to be consistent in the remaining months of the season if they want to compete in the first division next season.

Leeds have a talented squad at their disposal, and Daniel Farke will have to manage his players properly and rotate the squad so that they are fresh for the upcoming fixtures

Rotation will be key as Leeds head into March, where they will deal with severe fixture congestion. Meanwhile, the rescheduling of fixtures poses a major problem for the travelling fans as well.