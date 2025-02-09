Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, after the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 06, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Regardless of whether Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah leave Liverpool this summer, Arne Slot is set to make a “bombshell” signing.

Liverpool are closely monitoring a Chelsea target who could be a replacement for van Dijk, indicating that the Dutchman might well be on his way.

At present of course, all three players are free to negotiate with other clubs, and the longer it goes on where none have put pen to paper on a new deal, the clearer it becomes that their futures are away from Anfield.

Arne Slot seeking summer reinforcements for Liverpool

There’s even been rumours that there’ll be a big push from the Saudi Pro League to land Salah now that Neymar has left and gone back to Santos in Brazil.

Liverpool supporters are likely to be on tenterhooks wondering what on earth is going to happen next, though Slot has surely earned their trust and respect given how brilliant the Reds have been all season.

The calmness he exudes on the touchline and in press conferences is the sign of a manager that is supremely confident in his own abilities and if he isn’t worried, why should the Anfield faithful be?

El Nacional are actually reporting that Liverpool are preparing a “bombshell” signing for the summer, and that may go some way to alleviating the worries of the match-going Liverpool fan.

Arne Slot hoping to land Frenkie de Jong

The outlet suggest that Barcelona sporting director, Deco, has already met with his counterparts at the Premier League club to discuss the possibility of the €40m sale of midfielder, Frenkie de Jong.

By the summer, the Dutchman, who would be a perfect fit for Slot’s system, will have just one year left on his contract.

Given that he earns a whopping £306,967 per week at Barca (Capology), it’s no wonder that they want to get him off their books.