Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keen on signing the Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Spanish club since joining them from Ajax and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well.

According to a report via Fichajes, Liverpool are prepared to sign him at the end of the season and they would be willing to offer around £29 million for him. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are willing to sanction his departure for a knockdown price.

If Liverpool managed to sign the player for the aforementioned fee, the deal could prove to be a masterstroke in the long term. The player is at the peak of his powers and he could transform Liverpool in the middle of the park.

Liverpool have switched to a more patient and possession-based style under Arne Slot and the Dutch International midfielder could be the ideal fit for them. He will add control, technical ability, and composure to the midfield. He has been labelled as “incredible” by Andre Villas-Boas in the past.

De Jong might fancy Premier League switch

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for him as well. Liverpool have a strong Dutch contingent at the club and the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, and Ryan Gravenberch could play a key role in convincing the Barcelona star to join the club. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and it would not be surprising if they are forced to consider a sale in the summer.

Liverpool have built a formidable squad and they will be hoping to fight for major trophies regularly. Signing top-class players like De Jong will certainly help them bridge the gap with the European elite.