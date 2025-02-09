A detailed view of the Manchester United badge on a corner flag. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Aston Villa were keen on signing the Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez.

According to a report from Fichajes, they were willing to pay around £58 million in order to get the deal done. The 21-year-old has attracted the attention of European heavyweights with his performances for Barcelona. The report states that the two English clubs were willing to offer him a lucrative contract that would double his salary as well.

He is undoubtedly one of the most exciting talents in La Liga right now, and he could have proven to be a quality acquisition for the two English clubs.

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has described him as a “treasure of a player” and the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa would do well to secure his signature.

Manchester United need to add more creativity and control in the middle of the park and the 21-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for them. He is capable of operating as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. His versatility will be a bonus.

Lopez will improve Man United and Aston Villa

Lopez will add creativity and unpredictability to the side. He has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a key player for Manchester United in the long-term.

However, the player is not angling for a move away from the Spanish club. He wants to continue at Barcelona and develop further. The player has a €500 million release clause in his contract and Barcelona are under no pressure to sell him either.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United or Aston Villa can convince the Spanish outfit to sell the youngster. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and they could be tempted if a lucrative proposal is presented.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa need to add more depth and quality to the midfield as well. The Spaniard will add technical ability and creativity to the side. He will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates and add more cutting-edge to the side.