Man United boss Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for the West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Manchester United tried to sign him before he joined the London club and they could return for him in the summer if he is made available. The 25-year-old has struggled at West Ham since his arrival and he has not been able to live up to the expectations. He has been linked with an exit recently.

The opportunity to move to Manchester United could be an exciting one for the player, and he will certainly be tempted to join them if the opportunity represents itself. Manchester United need to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit and the French International could be the ideal acquisition. He needs a fresh start in order to get his career back on track and moving to Old Trafford would be ideal for all parties.

West Ham should look to cash in on the player at the end of the season if he continues to put in underwhelming performances. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Man United need a quality defender

Manchester United have looked quite vulnerable defensively, even though they have signed two quality defenders in Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro. They need to add more depth to that department and they have been linked with multiple players recently.

Manchester United will be hoping to sign the 25-year-old for a reasonable amount of money, given his performances for West Ham. The Hammers are unlikely to be able to demand a premium for him if they want to move to go through.

This could be a golden opportunity for Manchester United to snap him up on a bargain. If they manage to get the best out of him, he could be an asset for the Red Devils for the foreseeable future.