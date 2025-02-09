Manchester United's club crest is pictured on a corner flag. (Photo credit OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United wanted to sign the Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha during the January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that they made an enquiry for the 25-year-old Brazilian, but they failed to get a deal across the line. Aston Villa also tried to sign the player last month.

Cunha has been quite impressive for Wolves this season with 11 goals in 23 appearances. He has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea as well.

He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. Romano has now revealed to Give Me Sport that a summer swoop of the Brazilian cannot be ruled out. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United come forward with an offer to sign him in the summer. He has been labelled as a “special player” recently.

The player recently signed a contract extension with Wolves until 2029, and he has a £62.5 million release clause in his contract. Manchester United will have to pay up if they want to secure his signature.

They have looked toothless in the attack this season and they need to improve in that department. The 25-year-old is well-settled in English football and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford if he joins the club. He is capable of operating in multiple attacking roles and his versatility will be a bonus.

Cunha might fancy Man United move

Meanwhile, the Brazilian will be tempted to join a big club like Manchester United. They could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies in the coming season. It would be a major step up in his career, and he will certainly hope that the Red Devils are willing to pay the asking price for him.

Manchester United need to improve their squad if they are serious about challenging for major trophies next season. Signing a quality attacker should be a top priority for them. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for the Brazilian across the line.