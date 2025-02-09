An aerial view of Old Trafford before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC on February 24, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on signing the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season.

According to journalist Miguel Delany, Manchester United have a move for him in place for the summer. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for Swedish International across the line. He has been linked with Arsenal as well.

“The club did not replace [Rashford] with any forward… and the thinking there is that Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is in place for the summer,” he wrote in his Reading the Game newsletter (via MSN). “Things can change, of course, but this was very much the noise at the end of the window.”

The player has a release clause of around €100 million in his contract, but a report from football transfers claims that he could be available for just €60-70 million. The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and he could be an exceptional acquisition for the Red Devils. The fact that Manchester United have a move in place for the Sporting CP striker is one of the main reasons why they did not look to replace Marcus Rashford in January.

Man United need someone like Gyokeres

Manchester United are in desperate need of a prolific goalscorer and it is no surprise that they are keen on the Swedish international. The 26-year-old has 34 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season. He could transform Manchester United in the attack. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and Manchester United need top-class players like him if they want to fight for trophies.

Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee is still getting grips with Premier League football and they need more support in the attack. Signing the 26-year-old striker would be a wise decision. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get a deal across the line.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the Sporting CP striker as well. It would be a major step up in his career and he will look to play for a big club and fight for major trophies. He has played in England before with Coventry City, and he should be able to settle in quickly if he moves to Old Trafford.