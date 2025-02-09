Ruben Amorim of Man United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

As per Give Me Sport, they have been tracking the talented young defender and they could look to make a move for him in the near future. Chelsea and Newcastle are keen on the player as well.

Manchester United need to tighten up at the back and signing a quality central defender would be a wise decision. The 19-year-old is a talented young player with huge potential and he could develop into a key player for the Red Devils in the long-term.

Huijsen is highly rated across Europe and Italian manager Max Allegri has previously heaped praise on the young player during his time at Juventus.

Allegri said (h/t Juve FC): “Huijsen entered the game serene and calm, he never played complicated passes and never put his teammate in difficulty. He reads the game like a great player. He does things like Ciro Ferrara.”

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince the Cherries to sell the young defender in the summer. The 19-year-old would be a long-term investment for the Red Devils and he could prove to be a superb future investment for them. Ruben Amorim wants the youngster signed in the summer.

Huijsen might fancy Man United switch

The opportunity to play for Manchester United could be quite attractive for the players as well. It would be a huge step up for him and he would get to test himself at a high level. Playing alongside top-class players at Manchester United will only help him improve further.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have done quite well this season and they will look to finish high up the table. They will not want to lose their key players easily, and Manchester United might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

The Red Devils have been linked with multiple defenders recently, and it seems that they are prioritising a move for a defender in the summer. They should look to sign a quality goal scorer as well.