‘Sad’ – Pundit blasts Aston Villa transfer deal

A composite image of Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford. Photo credit: @TomCollomosse

ITV Sport pundit, Roy Keane, hasn’t held back when speaking about Marcus Rashford’s move from Man United to Aston Villa in January.

Barcelona players didn’t want Rashford to sign for them, a move which is believed would’ve been a dream for the player himself.

The player’s £300,000 per week salary at Man United – now reduced to £225,000 per week at Villa (Capology) – is likely to have played some part in that move not happening and for other clubs to turn their noses up.

Marcus Rashford set for Villa debut

Even ex-professional and Villa fan, Stan Collymore, believes Rashford is a “punt” for Unai Emery and the club.

Certainly the pressure will be right on the player from the very start, and it will be up to the 27-year-old to prove that Ruben Amorim and Man United have made a massive mistake by allowing him to leave, albeit on loan.

If he does just that, there’s likely to be a conversation as to whether he gets re-integrated back into the club, though if Amorim is still in charge for next season, it’s hard to see that particular relationship being repaired.

“It ended BADLY with Wenger” – this nightmare Arsenal legend “had problems with EVERYONE”, his former teammate reveals!

“If he’s (Rashford) lost the hunger at Man United – how will he get it at Aston Villa? Once you lose the hunger it’s hard to get it back,” former Man United great, Roy Keane, said on ITV Sport during their coverage of the FA Cup, a competition Rashford is set to make his debut in for Villa.

Roy Keane surprised by Marcus Rashford move to Villa

“It’s sad but it’s been on the cards for the last year or two, especially since the new manager has come in. Clearly, they didn’t get on.

“The manager got no reaction from Marcus. The strange thing for me was I thought when Marcus was going to leave Man United he was going to go abroad and try something new. A new adventure for him, a different league, a different challenge. To go to Villa surprises me a little bit.”

More Stories / Latest News West Ham make enquiry to sign former PSG playmaker Chelsea want “absolutely outstanding” Liverpool ace who has no future at the club Romano offers important update on the future of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk

Keane is unlikely to be alone with his thoughts, so the quicker that Rashford can turn the narrative back to his football, the better.