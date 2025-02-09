Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 06, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk is one of three big-name Liverpool players that are out of contract in the summer, and Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the Dutchman’s contract situation.

Given that Liverpool are closely monitoring a Chelsea defensive target, it might be said that the club have already jumped the gun and made their decision on what happens next.

It’s also been reported that Liverpool have “serious interest” in an £80m warhorse who could only be being watched and potentially signed to replace the Dutchman.

What next for Virgil van Dijk?

Everything therefore points to next season being sans van Dijk, and potentially Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah too.

However, renowned football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has offered an update which puts a slightly different spin on things.

Speaking on his YouTube channel he said: “It is true that the agents of Virgil van Dijk were sitting next to the director of football at Liverpool, Richard Hughes, for the game against Tottenham.

“There is still a very good conversation, a very good relationship between Liverpool and the agents of Virgil van Dijk.

“At the moment, the decision has still not been made. But the conversations continue.”

It isn’t clear in any event if the reason for any potential stalling of contract signing is down to the money involved or if the player is seeking pastures new.

Virgil van Dijk has no reason to leave Liverpool from a playing perspective

If it’s the latter, then questions would surely need to be asked of his motivation should the Reds go on and win the Premier League title and potentially more this season.

Under Arne Slot, Liverpool have been imperious for the most part and certainly the most consistent team in Europe.

Van Dijk, as team captain, has played the fullest part in that, and clearly has more to give at the current level.