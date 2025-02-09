Tottenham looking to raid London rivals for 21-year-old Englishman

Tottenham FC
Posted by
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

A report from Football Transfers claims that they could look to sign the 21-year-old England international at the end of the season. He has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool.

Wharton has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Tottenham. They could face competition from Manchester City as well.

The North London club needs to add more quality and depth to their midfield unit. Wharton is already well settled in the Premier League with Crystal Palace and he could make an instant impact at Tottenham.

The English midfielder joined Crystal Palace from Blackburn in January 2024, and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles are prepared to let him leave. He is a prized young prospect and the London club will not want to lose him any time soon. Tottenham might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. The player has a long-term contract at Selhurst Park and Crystal Palace are under no pressure to sell him right now.

More Stories / Latest News
Ruben Amorim of Man United looks on
Man United tracking Premier League ace who “reads the game like a great player”
An aerial view of Old Trafford before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham
Journalist claims Man United have move for €60-70m-rated star ‘in place for the summer’
Man United and Aston Villa wanted to pay £58 million for “treasure of a player”

Tottenham need midfield additions

Adam Wharton looks on during a Crystal Palace match
Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is liked by Spurs (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Spurs will need to improve their squad if they want to fight for trophies and qualify for the Champions League regularly. Signing a quality midfielder who will help out defensively and add composure to the side could prove to be a wise decision. The 21-year-old is a young talent, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Tottenham could nurture him into a future star.

The 21-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining a big club and Tottenham will be an attractive destination. They have a talented squad and an ambitious project. They could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies in the coming season. However, agreeing on a deal with the Eagles could prove to be very difficult.

More Stories Adam Wharton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *