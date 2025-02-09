Sources: Tottenham leading charge for “impressive” €100m-rated Colombian

Luis Diaz of Colombia (C) celebrates with teammates James Rodriguez (L) and Richard Rios after scoring the team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier against Chile. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

If Ange Postecoglou is still in charge at Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season, the chances are he’ll make a move for a €100m-rated player that’s been described as “impressive.”

Sources have already indicated how many games Postecoglou has to save his job, so it isn’t a foregone conclusion that he will remain in situ.

Tottenham want to land ‘proper, proper player’

Fabrizio Romano also offered an update on the Spurs manager after the North Londoners went crashing out of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Notwithstanding Tottenham’s current woes, they still want to be considered as the new employers for a player that CaughtOffside sources have called “impressive.”

Richard Rios has only recently signed a new contract with Palmeiras which runs until 2028 (transfermarkt), and which is believed to include a €100m release clause.

Though sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham will be closely monitoring the development of the Colombian midfielder, and are ready to make a move in the summer transfer window, it’s understood that all three Premier League clubs are not willing to approach that figure.

Richard Rios will cost Tottenham €100m

Spurs were, apparently, determined to land Rios in the January window, however, the transfer didn’t get much further than initial talks given Palmeiras’ determination to hold out for the full amount of the player’s release clause.

Alternative transfer strategies, potentially including players plus cash, will have to be a consideration if Rios is to be signed in the summer transfer window.

Given that Rios has emerged as a cornerstone of the Palmeiras project, it’s safe to say that it’s going to be a difficult deal to do.

The Athletic (subscription required), once described him in a live blog as a ‘proper, proper player’ and ‘a wizard.’

It’s completely understandable therefore why the Brazilian outfit would be playing hard ball on this occasion.