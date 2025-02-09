Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham United, reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and West Ham United FC at Villa Park on January 26, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are keen on signing Jonathan David on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Canadian international will be a free agent in the summer, and he has decided not to renew his contract with French outfit LOSC Lille. David has established himself as one of the best strikers in European football and he is on the radar of the two Premier League clubs. Newcastle are keeping tabs on him as well.

According to Give Me Sport, the two English clubs are worried that the player has already agreed to join another club and they could now miss out on him. Both clubs need to bring in attacking reinforcements and the 25-year-old could have been an exceptional acquisition and a free transfer.

David has 20 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season. He has proven his quality in the French league as well as the Champions League. There is no doubt that he’s good enough to succeed in the Premier League and he could have improved Tottenham and West Ham massively.

Tottenham spent a substantial amount of money on Dominic Solanke at the start of the season, but the Englishman needs more support in the attack. The Canadian could have been the ideal acquisition. He could have shared the goalscoring burden with Solanke.

West Ham eyeing Jonathan David move

As far as West Ham are concerned, they signed Niclas Fullkrug at the start of the season and the German has been quite underwhelming. He has struggled with persistent injury problems as well. The Hammers are in desperate need of a prolific goal-scorer, and the Canadian could have been the solution to their problems.

It will be interesting to see where the 25-year-old ends up. He will want to play for a big club capable of pushing for major trophies regularly. He is entering the peak years of his career, and this is the right time for him to take up a new challenge. He has been linked with Manchester United.