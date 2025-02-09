West Ham make enquiry to sign former PSG playmaker

Marco Verratti of Italy in action during the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 third-place match against Netherlands. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Despite this season being something of a write off for West Ham fans, if they can land Marco Verratti this summer things might be starting to look up again for the East London outfit.

A West Ham forward has been linked with a move away after a failed summer switch, whilst Graham Potter is weighing up a move for a Man United striker as the Hammers hope to put the 24/25 season firmly behind them.

West Ham want Marco Verratti

Although there’s certainly been a sea change in attitude in the Irons squad since Potter took over, results have still been a little hit and miss.

Currently, the East Londoners find themselves in 15th position in the Premier League table, with survival the only realistic option for them after a poor start to the campaign under Julen Lopetegui.

Starting to make plans for the 25/26 season would appear to make sense, and to that end, TBR Football are reporting that West Ham are one of the clubs interested in bringing former PSG playmaker, Marco Verratti, back to European football.

Verratti, 32, is currently plying his trade in the Qatar Stars League with Al Arabi.

Potential three-way fight for Marco Verratti

After 15 games of their league season, Al Arabi are third from bottom on just 16 points, some 19 behind leaders, Al-Duhail.

A move back to Europe would therefore surely appeal, but the question mark for the Hammers, and other reported interested parties, Bournemouth and Fulham, is whether they want to commit to a player that’s the wrong side of 30, despite his brilliant career.

The one plus point to any deal is that Verratti’s contract is up this June so he would arrive as a free transfer (transfermarkt) and make sense financially.