Arne Slot provides worrying Liverpool injury update following FA Cup defeat

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

It was a day to forget for Liverpool on Sunday against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

The Reds suffered a shock defeat against the bottom placed Championship side in the FA Cup that resulted in their elimination from the FA Cup.

The defeat has finished Liverpool’s chances of winning the quadruple this season.

Arne Slot’s side qualified for the final of the Carabao Cup last week after beating Tottenham in the semifinal. While they have been impressive in one cup competition, the other is now out of their reach.

Reds defender Joe Gomez was injured earlier in the first half of the match against Plymouth and he was replaced by defender Isaac Mabaya just 11 minutes into the match.

The defender appeared to hold his hamstring after a sprint during the match.

Following the defeat, the Liverpool manager provided an update on the injury.

‘I am not too sure. I am not too sure if it was the same leg, but I haven’t had time to ask him,’ Slot said, as reported by Metro.

‘It was clear, I think we all know which moment he felt a bit insecure about [it] because he didn’t sprint back fully.

‘Then he said, ‘I am not 100 per cent sure and I am afraid if I make one extra sprint things will go wrong.’

‘It’s not torn I assume, but it didn’t feel good for him. That was a bit of a blow because Curtis Jones was on the bench, but he came to me this morning and said, ‘I don’t think I am fully recovered yet’ as well after the training session of yesterday.

‘That all of a sudden led to the fact we were with a few more youngsters on the pitch than was the idea before the game, but still there was enough quality on the pitch to get a better result than this.’

Liverpool suffer double blow in the FA Cup

In the next few days, the Reds would find out more about the injury suffered by Gomez.

It comes as a huge blow to Slot and the team since they are fighting to win the Premier League and the Champions League and they need a fully fit squad for that.

Liverpool boss rested his key players for the FA Cup match against Plymouth. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Virgil Van Dijk and others were all given rest and ultimately, it proved to be a wrong decision from the Dutch manager.

In Liverpool related news, Van Dijk is making progress in talks with the club over a new deal at Anfield.

