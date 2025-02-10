Report: Arsenal considering shock summer move for £140/week Liverpool attacker

Arsenal are keen to add more firepower to their attack in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners were linked with a move for a new front man in the January transfer window but they failed to sign both their transfer targets; Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig and Aston Villa atttacker Ollie Watkins.

Mikel Arteta feels that his squad is short when it comes to attacking options, more so after the long term injury suffered by striker Gabriel Jesus.

According to Anfield Watch, the North London club are considering a surprise move for Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota, who is available for the right price.

Since his move from Wolves to Liverpool, the Portuguese attacker has played well but his injury record has annoyed the Liverpool boss and he is now ready to part ways with the 28-year-old.

During a four and a half years spell at the club, Jota has missed around 95 matches for the club due to his fitness issues.

The Reds are genuinely concerned about his injury record and they are ready to overhaul their squad in the summer transfer window this year.

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota to Arsenal?

Arne Slot would not want to sell one of his best players to a direct rival for the league title but as per the report, he is available for the right price.

There is interest from clubs abroad in the services of the 28-year-old versatile attacker.

In 20 appearances for the club this season, Jota, who earns £140,000 per week at Liverpool, has scored eight goals and provided two assists. He is a versatile attacker who can not only lead the attack but can also play out wide on both the flanks.

He can add creativity and attacking quality to Arteta’s side but signing him would be a huge risk because of his injury record.

There are other options available in the market that Arteta should be looking at instead of the Liverpool star.

Along with Jota, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could also be heading out of the club at the end of the season.