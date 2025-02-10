“It’s time to go” – Jamie O’Hara wants Tottenham man to leave the club

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Football pundit and former Tottenham player Jami O’Hara has called on Ange Postecoglou to leave the club after a disappointing result against Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

Spurs suffered another defeat and in just a matter of few days, they have been knocked out of both the cup competitions.

Last week, they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool at the semifinal stage and at the weekend, Villa made sure they cruise past Spurs to qualify for the next round of the FA Cup.

Postecoglou has not been able to save the season for Spurs and in the earlier part of February, it appears like the North London club would finish another season without winning silverware.

O’Hara has called out Postecoglou and wants the manager to leave the club after his team’s disastrous performances this season.

He wrote on his X account:

“It’s time to go now Ange is out of his depth, Emery is on a different planet compared to him and his players bopped us off the park should of been 5, we’re like reserve team playing in academy games that don’t matter, it’s crazy.”

It’s time to go now Ange is out of his depth, Emery is on a different planet compared to him and his players bopped us off the park should of been 5, we’re like reserve team playing in academy games that don’t matter, it’s crazy — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) February 9, 2025

Ange Postecoglou to get the sack at Tottenham?

After an impressive first season in charge of the club, in which they finished fifth in the Premier League, the Australian manager has endured a difficult time at the club and his job is in trouble.

Injuries have not helped his cause this season but the team’s results and performances, even with the players available at his disposal, have been poor.

Spurs signed Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich in the January transfer window to inject some life to the team and help them in attacking positions.

The player scored against Villa late in the FA Cup match but it was not enough to produce a meaningful result for Spurs in the end.

Tottenham looking to raid London rivals for 21-year-old Englishman