Man United offered the chance to sign 26-year-old midfielder in a stunning swap deal

Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United had a quiet January transfer window in which only one prominent player arrived at the club.

The Red Devils signed left-wing back Patrick Dorgu from Lecce to strengthen their left-hand side.

The focus has now shifted to the summer transfer window in which the Premier League giants are expected to make big changes.

Having been linked with a move to Man United in the summer last year and in January this year, Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz could join the Red Devils in a swap deal this year.

According to Tuttosport, Ruben Amorim’s side could get the opportunity to sign the Juventus midfielder in the summer transfer window in a swap deal.

Italian side Juventus are prepared to offer the midfielder to the Premier League side as they chase United striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Juventus manager, Thiago Motta, knows Zirkzee from their time together at Bologna where they enjoyed success and the manager worked well with the Dutch attacker and managed to get the best out of him.

The Old Lady would be more than happy to offer Luiz to Man United since the Brazilian midfielder has not had the same impact in Italy like he had at Aston Villa.

Josuha Zirkzee has failed to make an impact at Man United

Zirkzee has struggled to perform in England after joining the club last summer. The striker has only scored 5 goals all season in 36 appearances and United have already thought about replacing him.

It is a poor record for a striker who plays for Man United and Amorim could step into the market to replace the Dutchman in the summer.

Throughout the season, Zirkzee has faced criticism from the media and the fans for his poor performances and his inability to adapt to the game in England.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for him but Amorim and United should seriously consider the chance to sign Luiz as the 26-year-old can solve the midfield issues that the club is facing right now.

Along with a midfielder, United are looking to sign a defender and they are currently tracking Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen.