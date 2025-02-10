“So good on the ball’ – Man United star told to leave after Ruben Amorim snub

Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has told one of the players at Old Trafford to leave the club for more playing time.

Ruben Amorim has made some changes at the club since his arrival and that has resulted is some of the players getting less playing time.

The Portuguese tactician prefers to play a high pressing style of football with a 3-4-3 formation.

Due to the changes at the club, midfielder Christian Eriksen, who was playing well under former manager Erik ten Hag, has lost his place in the side.

In the last four Premier League matches, Eriksen has only played 10 minutes of football and during United’s latest match against Leicester City in the FA Cup, he was benched by Amorim.

Schmeichel feels that 32-year-old Eriksen still has a lot to offer and he should move back to his former club Ajax to revive his career.

“That [move to Ajax] would be a great step for him,” Schmeichel told Voetbal Primeur.

“Of course, as we know, he is a midfielder. Nowadays in the Premier League you need players who can sprint up and down for 90 minutes.

“The way Ruben Amorim wants to play also doesn’t suit him, he wants to win the ball back quickly. At a very high pace. That’s not in his nature. Unfortunately, Eriksen no longer has that energy.

“He’s a great player. Some of the things he does on the field… He’s still so good on the ball and technically. I think Ajax would be a fantastic move for him.”

Christian Eriksen is heading out of Man United

The midfielder’s current deal at the club is expiring at the end of the season and along with players like Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof, he is expected to leave the club.

While he could still offer a lot in terms of his passing and ability to keep possession, he is not the same player anymore when it comes to energy and the pace of the game.

United are ready to focus on making new signings in the midfield position. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

