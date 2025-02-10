Man United face stumbling block in signing defensive target; blow for Ruben Amorim

Man United boss Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are currently exploring the market to sign a new defender after the long term injured suffered by Lisandro Martinez.

The Red Devils have lost the defender until next season and they are considering their options ahead of the summer transfer window to sign a new defender.

The Premier League giants invested heavily in their defense last year when they signed Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui.

The injury to Martinez and the potential departures of Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof from the team are set to force the club to look for a new defender in the market.

United have been linked with a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite for a long time and they still hold an interest in signing the English defender, however, according to GiveMeSport, the Red Devils face a strumbling block in signing the defender as Everton hope to keep him at the club beyond this season.

Branthwaite, who is rated at £70million, has caught the attention of the biggest Premier League clubs including Tottenham and Chelsea.

The Everton centre-back has shown maturity beyond his age and become one of the best players in the league in his position.

Man United are monitoring the development of some other defenders since Branthwaite is not their only target for the centre-back position.

Man United are keeping an eye on a number of defenders

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is on the radar of Ruben Amorim and his team after an impressive season.

West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo is another Premier League player that Man United are keeping an eye on.

As far as players outside the Premier League are concerned, Sporting’s defensive duo Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande are both on the radar of United.

It has become clear that a new defender will be needed at the club after the long term injury to Martinez and Amorim has already identified his targets.

Man United offered the chance to sign 26-year-old midfielder in a stunning swap deal