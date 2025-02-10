Report: Newcastle United interested in bringing key Liverpool star to St James’ Park

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United will be out in the market in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad.

The Magpies need new additions in attack, defense and the goalkeeping position in order to maintain the high standards of the club.

They are targeting a move for a Liverpool player who could be moving away from Anfield at the end of the season.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who started his team’s FA Cup defeat against Plymouth, is set to look for a move away from the club in the summer transfer window for more playing time.

The goalkeeper has played back up to Alisson at the club and since the Reds have signed Giorgi Mamardashvili already, who will act as the long term back up goalkeeper to Alisson, Kelleher is ready to leave the Reds for better opportunities.

According to TBR Football, Newcastle United are one of the clubs looking to sign the Liverpool man.

Kelleher is considered one of the best back up goalkeepers in the world and considering his quality and talent, he deserves more playing time, something which will be difficult at Anfield.

Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Celtic are all interested in signing the Irishman in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United need a new goalkeeper

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe currently has the options of Martin Dubravka and Nick Pope, 36 and 32 respectively, at the club.

They both are way past their peak and Howe is now looking for a new number one goalkeeper.

Kelleher has shown his potential whenever he has been given the opportunity to play.

He would be a fantastic signing for any club who signs him in the summer, more so for the ambitious Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper has 20 caps for the Ireland national team and despite not playing regularly for the Merseyside club, he still has a lot of experience at the top level.

While Kelleher could leave, Trent Alexander-Arnold could stay at Anfield.

