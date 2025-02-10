Serie A giants make Newcastle United star their ‘dream’ transfer target

Eddie Howe watches on in Newcastle United's game against Aston Villa (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United players have often been linked with moves away from the club but Eddie Howe has managed to keep them at the club.

The likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have admirers across Europe but the Toon Army have so far managed to fend off interest.

The latest rumour involved Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali to a move back to the Serie A with Juventus keen on signing the former AC Milan midfielder.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have made Newcastle midfielder Tonali their ‘dream’ transfer target and they are even willing to offer Douglas Luiz in a swap deal to sign the 24-year-old midfielder.

Juventus were busy in the transfer market last summer but two of their costly signings from last year have failed to perform at the club this season; Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners.

The club backed manager Thiago Motta in his first transfer window at the club and they are ready to do again this summer in order to get back to the top of Italian football.

A straight swap deal would make no sense for Newcastle since Tonali is rated much highly than Luiz at the moment and unless Juventus offer money as part of the swap deal, a transfer is highly unlikely.

Sandro Tonali has become a pillar of the Newcastle midfield

Tonali has been in fine form for the Magpies this season contributing to their qualification to the Carabao Cup final this season and also helping the club to compete for a place in the top four of the Premier League.

He is one of the first names on the team sheet and Howe rates the player highly.

Italian media has often linked Tonali with a move back to Italy but the midfielder is happy at St James’ Park and keen to continue his career in England where he is finally starting to perform consistently at a high level.