The reason why Arsenal decided against signing Marcus Rashford on loan from Man United

Arsenal were desperate to sign a new attacker in the January transfer window but they failed to get a deal over the line.

The Gunners made a move for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins but Unai Emery’s side swiftly rejected Arsenal’s advances.

The injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus increased the demand of a new attacker at the Emirates Stadium and the Premier League giants were genuinely considering their options to strengthen their attack.

One of the players linked with a move to Arsenal was out of favour Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

The 26-year-old has since joined Aston Villa in a loan move till the end of the season and the Premier League side have an option to buy the player.

A report from TBR Football has now revealed the reason behind the Gunners not going ahead with a move for Rashford.

Graeme Bailey, Chief Correspondent at TBR Football, has reported that Mikel Arteta’s side did not want to gamble on the Man United attacker.

The players Arteta is currently interested in are all long term targets of the Gunners but Rashford would have been a stop-gap option for them and would have only been a temporary solution.

Arsenal are more interested on long term solutions

The Arsenal boss is keen to solve the attacking issues of his side but he wants a long term solution to the problem.

Rashford impressed on his debut for Villa against Tottenham in the FA Cup and helped Emery’s side to secure a place in the next round of the competition.

However, Arsenal wanted a player they have done their due diligence on and Rashford was not one of them.

Arsenal’s long term targets include RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Sesko and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

While both of them would cost the Gunners more than Rashford, they are willing to spend heavily in order to increase the firepower of their attack and that is why they decided to save the budget for it till the end of the season when they can make a much better and thoughtful decision on who they want to sign.