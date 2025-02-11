Arsenal preparing “significant” outlay this summer for striker with 118 G/A in 209 games

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, and Michel, Head Coach of Girona FC, interact prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Although it appears that it will be a hugely difficult deal to get over the line, Arsenal are not going to give up their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

If the Bundesliga side do decide to sell, which is by no means a foregone conclusion at this stage, the Gunners remain the favourites to sign Sesko in the summer transfer window, thanks to their long-term interest in the 21-year-old.

Sesko remains Arsenal’s No.1 target, though Chelsea are constantly talking to the player’s agent according to reports.

Benjamin Sesko remains Arsenal’s priority

It’s obvious why Arsenal are going all out for the Slovenian, given the need for a front man that’s a guarantee of goals.

Sesko has 94 (plus 24 assists) in his 209-game career thus far (transfermarkt), a hugely impressive return of almost one goal in every two games.

The uncertainty of Kai Havertz’s performance levels and the long-term injury to Gabriel Jesus means a summer move for Sesko is a virtual necessity.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have advised that both Chelsea and Man United made enquiries for the player in the summer, however, he was said to prefer Arsenal’s project, which he found “more attractive.”

Furthermore, sources believe that the Gunners have been given encouragement by the player’s representatives to make a bid for him in the summer, and that will lead to an offer which is understood will be “significant.”

RB Leipzig undecided on whether to cash in on Benjamin Sesko

From the player’s point of view, there’s still an element of doubt as to whether he will make the step up to the Premier League.

Sources note that the RB Leipzig board are undecided as to whether they cash in on their star man or keep hold of him for at least another year or two.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that he only recently signed a new contract which is valid until the summer of 2029, so Leipzig really don’t have any need to sell unless Sesko himself indicates that he’d like to move on to pastures new.