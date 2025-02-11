(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are already laying the groundwork for the summer transfer window, with a primary focus on bolstering their attacking options.

After failing to secure a centre-forward in January, the Gunners are now being linked with a move for Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram, according to reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport (as reported by Metro).

The French international, who signed for Inter on a free transfer in the summer of 2023, has quickly established himself as one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe. His contract with the Nerazzurri runs until 2028, but he has an €85 million release clause, making him an attractive—albeit costly—target for Arsenal.

Thuram’s footballing journey began in France at Sochaux, before he gained recognition at Guingamp in Ligue 1. His performances caught the eye of Borussia Mönchengladbach, who signed him in 2019.

During his time in the Bundesliga, Thuram became a key attacking force, showcasing his talent by scoring crucial goals, including a memorable brace against Real Madrid in the Champions League. After four successful seasons in Germany, he opted for a new challenge in Italy, joining Inter Milan.

Since arriving at the San Siro, Thuram has been a vital figure in Simone Inzaghi’s attacking setup. This season, he has scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists in 24 Serie A games, taking his overall tally to 14 goals and 8 assists across 32 appearances in all competitions. His contributions have played a crucial role in Inter’s pursuit of the Serie A title and Champions League success.

Arsenal face competition for Thuram’s signature from Tottenham and Man United

While Arsenal’s interest in Thuram is growing, they are not alone in the race for his signature. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the 27-year-old striker, meaning the Gunners will need to act swiftly and decisively if they wish to secure his services ahead of their Premier League rivals. It has been reported that a deal would likely cost as much as €70m.

With Mikel Arteta seeking a dynamic, versatile forward to lead the attack, Thuram’s blend of pace, physicality, and finishing ability makes him a perfect fit for Arsenal’s style of play. His ability to play across the front three would add much-needed flexibility to the squad, addressing one of the club’s biggest shortcomings this season.

As the summer transfer window approaches, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will trigger Thuram’s release clause or attempt to negotiate a lower fee with Inter Milan. Given the club’s failure to land a striker in January, fans will be hoping that Arteta and the recruitment team move decisively this time around.