Arsenal star is keen on leaving with Real Madrid named as his ‘dream’ club

William Saliba celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Manchester United (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

One of Arsenal’s best players is attracting interest from Real Madrid with the player open to a move to the La Liga champions.

The Gunners have challenged for the Premier League title for the last two seasons but on both occasions, they have lost out to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

This season, they are in the race to win the league title with Arne Slot’s Liverpool side but as things stand, the Reds are favourites to win the league ahead of the Gunners.

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba has been in fine form for them for a long time and along with Virgil Van Dijk, he has been the best centre-back in the league and that is why Real Madrid want to make him their next big money signing.

According to Sky Sport, Real Madrid officials have already held talks with the French centre-back over a move to La Liga.

They are ready to pay a world record fee to sign the Arsenal defender and the player is keen on a move to join Los Blancos.

Saliba is particularly looking forward to play with his France international teammate Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The report has mentioned Real Madrid as Saliba’s ‘dream’ club which is a concerning news for the Gunners.

Arsenal star William Saliba to Real Madrid?

Saliba has a contract until the summer of 2027 at the Emirates Stadium and Mikel Arteta would be hoping to extend his deal in order to fend off interest from Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants often get what they want in the transfer market due to their financial power. Along with that, they compete for the biggest honours every season and that attracts players to join them.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have made some big moves in the transfer market in recent years with the signings of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

They are now interested in the Arsenal defender to sort out their defensive issues.

Saliba is not the only Premier League player who is being chased by the La Liga club. Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, is another big name they are looking forward to sign and like Saliba, the player is ready to join the Spanish side.

