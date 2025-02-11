Report: Chelsea plan transfer swoop of attacker and defender worth £99m combined

Enzo Maresca applauds the Chelsea fans (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea will be active once again in the summer transfer window as they aim to build a competitive side that can challenge for the biggest honours in the game.

The Blues spent heavily in the summer last year after the arrival of manager Enzo Maresca at the club but their performances this season have not been up to the mark.

The club officials feel that the manager needs more support in the transfer market and they are ready to offer that at the end of the season.

According to Teamtalk, the Blues are targeting a double move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen and Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

Since joining Bournemouth from Juventus in the summer transfer window, Huijsen has been one of the players of the season in the Premier League. His brilliant form has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs with Chelsea’s rivals Manchester United also monitoring his progress.

As per the report, Chelsea have already established contact with the agent of the Premier League defender over a move in the summer.

Chelsea ready to spend big again in the summer

Huijsen has a release clause in his contract worth £50million but Bournemouth are ready to increase that since they know that the player will be high in demand in the summer transfer window.

The Blues are also considering a move for Bilbao winger Williams, who has a release clause of £49million in his contract.

Teamtalk have reported that Williams is expected to leave the La Liga side at the end of the season and Chelsea will be among the contenders to sign him.

The player is keen on a move away to a bigger club and that has given the Blues the green light to make a move for him.

To sign Huijsen, Maresca’s side face competition from Tottenham and Man United while the Gunners are going to compete with the Blues in the race to sign Williams.

