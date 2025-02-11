Daniel Farke hugs Mateo Joseph and Manor Solomon after the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Leeds United FC at Turf Moor on January 27, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

With 15 games left of the current Championship season Leeds United are in the box seat for promotion, and Daniel Farke has been advised against signing one particular player should they manage to secure a return to the English top-flight.

Leeds have been criticised for a recent transfer decision, and their fixture congestion in March could yet derail their hunt for the title.

In the meantime, the all whites just need to continue grinding out the results that will get them over the line at the second time of asking.

Daniel Farke urged not to sign Joe Rothwell

Losing out on automatic promotion at the death last season was compounded by their defeat in the Play-Off final against Southampton.

The way the Saints have plummeted in the Premier League in the current campaign is enough of a warning sign for Leeds and Farke that the right players need to be signed this summer, as and when promotion is confirmed.

Former club legend, Carlton Palmer, doesn’t believe that should include on loan midfielder, Joe Rothwell.

“It ended BADLY with Wenger” – this nightmare Arsenal legend “had problems with EVERYONE”, his former teammate reveals!

The 30-year-old has been plying his trade at Elland Road after a move from Bournemouth.

“Joe Rothwell has been a mainstay for Leeds United, playing in 23 Championship games, and it is expected that the 30-year-old will cost around £7.5 million and £30,000 in wages,” Palmer said to Football League World.

Leeds recruitment has to be spot on for Daniel Farke’s side to survive in the EPL

“If Leeds United are promoted, is he worth signing for that amount of money? No, not in my opinion.

“If you look at his record, that is why he has been loaned out. Previously, he was on loan at Southampton and, this season, at Leeds United. He has very little Premier League experience. He played 20 games in 2022–23 and 11 in 2023–24 for Bournemouth.”

Whether Leeds decide to heed Palmer’s ‘warning’ is a moot point at this stage, though it is clear that if they don’t want to suffer the same fate as Southampton who, in all likelihood, are coming straight back down, then recruitment has got to be spot on.