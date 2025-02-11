An aerial view of Goodison Park prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester City on May 14, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Wednesday night will see the final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park, an occasion sure to be an emotional one for Everton supporters.

Liverpool will arrive looking to extend their lead over nearest rivals, Arsenal, to nine points, whilst the Toffees will surely be hoping to extend their recent good Premier League form under David Moyes.

Everton looking for vital three points in final Goodison Merseyside derby

Three wins against Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City have pulled Everton clear of the relegation places, and a win over their fiercest rivals will see them move up into 13th place.

A shock FA Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle saw a potential hamstring injury to Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, which will give Everton further impetus as they head into a match which is sure to be a sell out.

Newcastle pushing hard for Everton striker

From the start of the 25/26 campaign, the Toffees will be playing their fixtures at the brand new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, and there was a possibility before Moyes was brought in that their debut season would’ve been in the Championship.

Goodison bids goodbye to Merseyside rivalry

For now, that notion has been put to one side, though the Scot will to be keen to ensure that recent results aren’t just a flash in the pan.

Taking the scalp of arguably the best team in Europe this season would be a fine way to end the rivalry at Goodison.

It would also represent only their third win against Liverpool in the last 31 fixtures in all competitions (per 11 v 11).

However the game ends up, it’s sure to be an incredibly memorable evening on Merseyside.